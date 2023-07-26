Patricia G. Rogers, 77, of Leesburg, VA passed away peacefully after an unexpected health challenge at Inova Loudoun Hospital on July 16, 2023.
“Pat” or “Patty” as she was known to family and friends, was born on December 29, 1945, in Salt Lick, Kentucky. She was the youngest of 11 children born to Lewis and Mayme (Purvis) Rogers. Pat’s family moved to Indiana when she was 5 years old. After her mother’s death 5 years later, her older siblings helped raise her. She graduated from Swazyee High School in 1963. Pat attended Ball State University.
Pat had a wide area of knowledge and contributed to many fields during her working years. She worked for the electrical company, an insurance company, and sold real estate. In 1985 she began her career as a legal administrator running multiple law firms. In 1999, after being the legal administrator for Galland, Kharasch, Greenberg, Fellman, and Swirsky, P.C. in Georgetown for 10 years she retired. In her retirement years Pat worked for the Loudoun Museum and Lou Lou’s in downtown Leesburg meeting many people who became friends.
Family was everything to Pat. She loved her time visiting home in Indiana and seeing all of her family. She especially loved the huge family dinners, reunions, and celebrating special occasions. Pat was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, loved chocolate, and her granddaughters. When she became a grandmother nothing else mattered but her girls. Her love for her 2 granddaughters was beyond compare. She loved every minute of their time together as did they.
Pat is survived by her only beloved child, Kent Hawkins, his wife Tiffany, and her 2 granddaughters, Gracie and Emma Hawkins. She is preceded in death by her parents, and 10 siblings. Pat leaves behind many nieces and nephews who meant the world to her.
Pat’s last act was to donate her organs to Infinite Legacy and the Georgetown Brain Bank. Her selfless donation will allow others to live a better life and further brain study. Being an organ donor was very import to Pat. If you are not one, please consider becoming one.
Burial will be held at Hedrick’s Cemetery in Salt Lick, Kentucky on August 8, 2023. A celebration of Pat’s life will be held in Marion, Indiana on September 2, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat’s honor to the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter LAWS, 105 East Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176.
