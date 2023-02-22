Orma Ilene Call was called home to her Lord and God on Sunday February 12 while residing in Leesburg, Virginia.
Born in Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Albertina (Schwochow) Grealy.
She is survived by her granddaughter Christina Sutton DeWaard (Larry) of Leesburg, and her great grandchildren Elizabeth Stevens (Nolan Mackey) of Chicago, Illinois and Matthew Stevens of Leesburg, Virginia, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen (Dwelle) Raymond; sisters Edna Weyer, Marie Maule, and Dorothy McCready; brother William Grealy; grandson David Sutton; first husband Sylvester Dwelle; and second husband John Call.
Mrs. Call spent most of her life in Sandusky, Ohio, where she owned and operated a beauty salon for many years. She attended St. James Episcopal Church while living in Leesburg.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Oakland Cemetery in Sandusky, Ohio.
