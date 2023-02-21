Olga Elizabeth Penney Garber of Leesburg, VA died from cancer and went to be with her Lord on Feb. 13 at the age of 67.
Olga was born Feb. 20, 1955 in Washington, DC, to Walter Francis and Leonie Snatager Penney. Her father Walter was a cryptanalyst during World War II, a brilliant mathematician who spoke seven languages and passed on to his children his passion for puzzles, chess, and correct grammar. Her mother Leonie was a Holocaust survivor who was the first woman in all of Holland to graduate with a master’s degree in Economics, and who came to America after the War to build a new life. Walter and Leonie married in 1951, and the family moved to Greenbelt, MD in 1957, where Olga and her brothers spent their childhood and teen years. The Penney family traveled to Leonie’s native Netherlands several times throughout these years. Olga graduated from Parkdale High School in 1971; from UMD with her bachelor's degree in General Sciences in 1975; and earned her master’s degree in Computer Science in 1977.
When Olga was 18, she went through hard times that caused her to contemplate suicide; however, she felt a strong impression that before she took her own life, she should read the Bible. So she did—and she started in First Kings, just to be different. Her readings led her to meet and fall in love with Jesus, with Whom she walked for the next fifty years of her life. She maintained a passionate love for God’s Word throughout these decades, memorizing many verses, passages, and books, and even taking three years to copy the entire Bible out by hand. (She figured if it was good enough for the kings of ancient Israel, it was good enough for her!)
Upon graduating college, Olga spent the summer of 1977 in Oregon, where she met Jonathan Lee Garber. They met in May, were engaged in September, and married in October. They spent their first years of married life in Dallas, OR before moving with daughters Leah and Mary Rose to Corvallis, OR in 1983. The family relocated to Egypt for 18 months in 1984; while there, they had the opportunity to travel to Israel, Cyprus, Greece, and several countries in Western Europe.
In 1991, the family moved to a farm in Philomath, OR, with the family now including sons Jonathan and Benjamin. During these years, Olga enjoyed walking the windswept hills, biking, swimming, planting trees, gardening, and raising various animals. With additional sons Joseph, David, and Thomas, the Garbers moved to Leesburg, VA in 1998, where Jon and Olga lived until moving in with daughter Rose in 2023. From the mid-1980s until Thomas’ high school graduation in 2015, Olga faithfully and rigorously home educated all seven of her children. She also enjoyed reading to and walking with her grandchildren.
Throughout her married life, Olga did her best to stretch Jon’s income by leading her family to live frugally. She then funneled the savings into numerous family trips, from domestic travels to visit family on the east and west coasts (before and after the 1998 move) to cruises with destinations ranging from Alaska to the Bahamas to Bermuda. Olga also visited Ghana, Mexico, and Peru while Leah, Benjamin, and Rose lived in those countries in 2009, 2015, and 2019 respectively. She also joined a team from her church that went to Romania in 2016.
Olga’s generous heart was reflected in her many acts of ministry and service, including teaching ESL, collecting food for several food pantries, and distributing supplies to needy communities, for many years.
Olga is survived by Jon, her husband of 45 years, and their children Leah Garber; Rose (Michael) Focht; Jonathan Garber Jr.; Benjamin Garber; Joseph Garber; David Garber; Thomas Garber; seven grandchildren; brother Bernard (Julie) Penney; and eleven nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents and her older brother Walter.
In the last six weeks of her life, Olga was visited by over 80 friends and family members, a testimony to the depth and breadth of the impact she had through her consistent ministry of encouragement. Many have shared how a kind spoken, typed, or written word from Olga comforted or cheered them, and how blessed they were to see the evident love Olga had for all around her.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Chantilly Bible Church in Chantilly, VA at 2 p.m. on March 4, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Romania Reborn (www.romania-reborn.org), an orphan care mission that was very dear to her heart.
