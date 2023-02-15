It is with deep ache in my heart that I write to inform the Students, Teachers, Friends, Family and the Nigerian community, the cause of my daughter's death as obtained from the autopsy result.
Nnene died in her sleep while vacationing in Nigeria on July 20th 2022.
Autopsy result indicate as follows; Death Summary: Ms. Ezeonyim died as a result of a hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with idiopathic hypertrophic subaortic stenosis. In this regard, the autopsy revealed a heart showing cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) The essence of the autopsy was to know the cause of her sudden death.
Nnene was a physically active teenager, an avid swimmer, who also enjoyed music and had planned to try out for volleyball in high school. Nnene was fully vaccinated prior to travelling to Nigeria with me.
I use this opportunity to thank all those who helped to facilitate the return of her remains to the US, through Physical, Financial and Emotional support and to thank especially those who took time out to be with us during her funeral ceremonies, in my hometown of Amokwe-Enugu State Nigeria and in our hometown of Leesburg VA here in the US. Again thank you for your continued support in this trying time of our life May God bless you. Bibi Ebele Ene-Ezeonyim Nnene's Mom For the Family
