It is with tremendous sadness that we share that Nicholas (Nick) Ryan Harman of Leesburg passed away peacefully in the early hours of December 20, 2022, surrounded by his immediate family.
He was 27.
Nick was born in Centreville but spent most of his life in Leesburg. A 2013 graduate of Heritage High School, Nick went on to earn dual Bachelor of Science degrees in History and Creative Writing (with honors) from George Mason University in 2020.
In a cruel twist of fate, Nick was diagnosed at a young age with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a truly horrible disease. Although it affected many aspects of his life, Nick never let it get the better of him. He endured more doctors' appointments, treatments, and indignities than anyone should, but always faced them head on. In the end, as his disease moved to its final stages, Nick was the one finally in control.
Although we are all devastated to lose him, we are extremely proud of the dignity and grace with which he faced it. He is without a doubt the bravest, strongest person any of us have ever met. Nick loved exploring life and brought joy to everyone around him. He was smart, witty, thoughtful, and experienced life through the most amazing green eyes.
He traveled extensively with his family to the Caribbean (his favorite), Europe, the Outer Banks, Smith Mountain Lake, and various cities in the US. An avid Stars Wars, Game of Thrones, Marvel Productions, and science fiction/fantasy fan, he was always ready to discuss the latest episode, or skillfully debate the insanity of current politics. He was passionate about equal rights for all humans and regularly donated to these causes. Nick was an avid reader and could always be found with a new book in his hands. He was also a talented writer.
In a critique from a college professor on one of his submissions, he wrote, "I am genuinely blown away by the incredible quality of this piece of writing. I've read work from doctoral candidates that was less well-written." It goes without saying that neither of his parents or sister ever received such praise.
Nick loved cooking and food in general, and like Anthony Bourdain whom he admired, always wanted to discover new cuisines. And we could not write this without mentioning his truly unique love of hot sauces. Like really hot, hot sauces. Like so hot that most of us could not even smell what he would eat so casually. Over the years he amassed quite the collection, but Tabasco was always the flavor he liked the most. They will power our homes over the winter.
But most of all, he loved being with friends and family. He was an inspiration to every one of us, and words cannot describe how much we love and are going to miss him.
Nick is survived by his mother Leslie Harman of Leesburg, father Jon Harman and stepmother Donnalee of Lovettsville, twin sister Rachel Harman of Pittsburgh, grandmother Barbara Harman of Roanoke, grandfather John Driver of Winchester, uncle William Harman of Roanoke, aunt Ann Hinchee (Jeff) of Elliston, step-sisters Emilee Kudla of New York City, Kelly Kudla and Jayne Kudla of Clarks Summit, PA, and cousins Paige Harman, Taylor Anderson, and Ally Hinchee. He is predeceased by grandmother Carol Driver and grandfather Henry Harman.
A celebration of this very special young man will be held on January 13, 2023, with visitation beginning at 1:00, and a service at 2:00 at Colonial Funeral Home, 201 Edwards Ferry Road in Leesburg, VA.
A casual gathering (the way Nick would have wanted) at 8 Chains North Winery in Hamilton will follow for those who can attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the organizations that Nick supported: NAACP, Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood, and Moms Demand Action. Donations may also be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, or your favorite charity in his honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.