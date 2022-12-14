Nancy Rakes Moorcones, 89, died Dec. 3 at her home of 63 years in Hamilton.
Nancy was born May 21, 1933, in Roanoke, VA, the daughter of the late Edd Simmons Rakes and Catherine Toms Rakes.
Growing up most of her life in Leesburg, VA, she attended Leesburg High. After graduating in 1951, Nancy enrolled at Mary Washington College.
In 1953 she married the late Anthony "Tony" Moorcones, Jr. She was a devoted mother to her five children; a member of Harmony United Methodist Church and the Miriam Gruber Circle, and a loving Nana to her twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Anthony Peter (Beth) of Ocean Isle, NC, Michael Edd (Edie) of Newport News, Lisa Marie Bibb (Barry) of Aldie, Nancy Elizabeth Ashworth (John) of Purcellville and David Patrick (Kathleen) of Bluemont; twelve grandchildren, Matthew Moorcones (Tracy), Catherine Moorcones Layman (Stephen), Andrew Moorcones, Emily Ashworth Rash (Chris), Amy Moorcones Rice (Alex), Morgan Bibb Dwyer (Jackie), Carter Bibb, Kyle Moorcones, Sarah Ashworth, Claire Ashworth, Samantha Moorcones and Lillian Moorcones; four great-grandchildren, Olsen Layman, Benson Layman, Banks Moorcones and Charlotte Rash.
Services were held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Harmony United Methodist Church, Hamilton, VA.
Interment followed in Friends Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church.
