Morris Banks Nix Sr., 96, died March 20, 2023, surrounded by family, perfectly content to follow God's will in death as he did in life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Nix Jr. and Elisabeth Nix, his wife Winifred Nix, siblings Robert W. Nix III and Mary Leader, and sons Morris Nix Jr. and Robert W. Nix IV.
Morris is survived by seven of his nine children, Lindy, Edward, Sarah, Tim, Carrie, Mary and David, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Leesburg Community Church on April 16 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, you can send memorial contributions to 'The Gideon's International' and/or 'Blue Ridge Hospice.'
Morris was born in Washington D.C. on September 10, 1926 at Walter Reed Army Hospital.
He spent his early life on Long Island, NY, but at age 6 moved with his family to Melrose Farm, near Waterford, VA. A strong and curious intellect, he attended Waterford School grades 1-8, Lincoln H.S. and Leesburg H.S., VMI, Franklin Marshall College, and Cornell University for an MBA.
Morris was a Navy veteran who saw active duty in the aftermath of WWII, including the atomic testing at Bikini Atoll, and was recalled to service during the Korean War.
Owner/Operator of Melrose Farm, Morris farmed crops from 1953 to 2000 in Loudoun County and the surrounding area. He was a church elder for much of his life, a strong supporter of ‘Your House, Inc.’ youth ministry, and board member for his wife's 'Renewing Love' ministry. With all his life choices, he showed his highest priorities to be God, family and community. Morris lifted up those in his orbit with love, generosity, integrity and faithfulness; and we his family greatly mourn his loss.
Share condolences with the family www.LoudounFuneralChapel.com.
