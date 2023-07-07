Michael Kevin Malone, affectionately known as 'Kevin' to family, many friends and beloved colleagues, owner of the renowned Tuskie's Restaurant Group, passed away Saturday, July 1, at 10:53 p.m. at the age of 69, in Leesburg.
Kevin was the beloved and generous owner/co-owner of six award-winning restaurants: Tuscarora Mill Restaurant, Magnolias at the Mill in Purcellville, South Street Under in Leesburg, and three Fire Works in Leesburg, Arlington, and Sterling, as well as Leesburg's event venue, Birkby House.
He was a local legend, renowned for his entrepreneurship, hospitality, sharp wit, and keen sense of humor. Kevin was born October 23, 1953, in Washington DC and grew up in Annandale, VA. Kevin began his career in the hospitality industry bartending at his parents’ house parties. His mother sent him to bartending school in Alexandria to hone his craft and she remarks frequently it was her best investment ever. Kevin eventually came to work at JR’s Stockyards Inn where he met his friend and mentor Jim Wordsworth. Jim eventually encouraged him to open his own restaurant. In 1985, Kevin opened Tuscarora Mill in Leesburg VA and it has been a cornerstone of the community ever since.
Kevin was committed to the local community and his employees and believed in excellent food served with outstanding service. Kevin alsoenjoyed sharing his love of fine wines and Guinness! His sense of humor was unparalleled, and he could never resist a quick-witted joke or pun to regulars of his restaurants or new guests alike. He made all feel welcome, comfortable, and loved whenever he met family, friends, and associates, a tradition of his since early childhood.
He is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen of 42 years, five children: Aemon, Colin, Evan, Regan, and D’Laney, and seven grandchildren.
His funeral mass will be held at St Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, followed by a celebration of his life and legacy at Birkby House starting at 2:30 p.m.
Donations to honor Kevin may be made to St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Purcellville, VA.
