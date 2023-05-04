Michael Karl Egan, 75 of Sterling, Virginia died on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Reston, Virginia.
Born Sunday, November 23, 1947, in Trenton, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Thomas Joseph Egan and the late Helen Emilie nee Kaiser Egan.
He was the husband of Victoria Viteritto Egan.
Mr. Michael K. Egan was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He was a business owner in Hawaii, an international ferry pilot and was a retired senior captain from ExxonMobil Corporation aviation department. He was employed by ExxonMobil for 26 years; 23 of those years had been with Mobil Corporation prior to the corporate merger. He still holds 16 world records for Polar Flite, attempting to circumnavigate the world pole to pole. He has been involved in aviation for over 42 years.
He had a globe-trotting life, having lived in American Samoa, The Kingdom of Tonga, Republic of Singapore, Republic of Indonesia, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His last position prior to retiring in January 2003 was as an international senior captain flying the Gulfstream IV. Michael also ran a small private foundation called "The Egan Family Charitable Gift Fund" and operated a part-time international aviation consultancy business working for select clients. He had a myriad of interests to include international travel, music, golf, museums, and the study of African masks. He served as a contractor for Catholic Work Camp for almost 20 years.
Additionally he was a Super Comp drag racer, a competitor in pole sport, having won 3 medals. Michael Egan has also served as president of the Loudoun Symphony Board of Directors for several years and was the President Emeritus of Loudoun Symphony.
He was a mentor to many. Michael leaves behind many to cherish his memory including his wife, of 54 years, Victoria Ann Egan, son, Michael Egan (Elizabeth), grandsons, Zachary and Connor, sister, Michelle King of Hamilton, NJ.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia. A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday May 5, 2023 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church located at 46639 Algonkian Parkway Potomac Falls, Virginia 20165.
Flowers will be accepted but in lieu of, please consider making a donation in Michael's honor to the Loudoun Symphony (P.O. Box 4478, Leesburg, VA 20177) or the Work Camp of the Arch Diocese of Arlington.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
