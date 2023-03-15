Maxwell Allan Tagg, of Leesburg, VA, passed away on March 6, 2023, after a long and valiant battle with mental illness and traumatic brain injury. Max was 26.
Born to Melaney and Daren Tagg on December 18, 1996, Max had curly blonde hair and big blue eyes. As an 8-year-old, he was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended Lucketts Elementary School, Smart’s Mill Middle School, and Tuscarora High School. As a student, Max excelled in sports and academics, and he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
After experiencing a debilitating concussion during a high school football game, Max spent three months of his freshman year as a homebound student, keeping up with his studies by utilizing the help of teachers and tutors who visited him at home. Despite the challenges of his injuries and missing out on traditional classroom instruction, Max managed to score the highest grade in the school on the Standards of Learning Algebra 2 test. During that time, he was also elected to the homecoming court.
During Max’s junior year of high school, after suffering three more concussions, doctors strongly recommended he retire from football and lacrosse. He then discovered his love for track and field, where he quickly became an All-State athlete and National competitor in shot put and discus.
After high school, Max devoted himself to missionary service for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Utah Orem Mission. He especially enjoyed his service on the Utah Valley University campus. He then attended Brigham Young University and studied psychology.
Most recently, Max worked as a chess coach for elementary school students and a brand ambassador for a school meals service.
Max was a deep thinker, a sensitive friend, and a loving son, brother, and uncle. As a gifted poet, Max wrote anything from lighthearted limericks to profound soul-searching verse. He was a lover of board and card games and had a knack for designing professional-level strategy games. He often made heartfelt, one-of-a-kind games for nieces and nephews. Max thoroughly enjoyed deep meaningful conversation with anyone who would engage with him.
Relationships were paramount for Max, and he was genuinely interested in everyone. He was adept at prioritizing the needs of others and was quick to step in as babysitter or homeschool teacher to his local nieces. He was the guy who always went out of his way to include someone who needed a friend. He believed that nothing mattered more than loving and being loved.
Despite Max’s challenges with depression and anxiety, he maintained a steady faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior, recently sharing the following testimony: “I believe in Jesus Christ. I endorse His message of love, peace, and repentance. Because of Him, I believe every person is valuable, every relationship is sacred, and every mountain can be moved. I invite everyone to learn from Him.”
Max is survived by a large and devoted family — his parents, Daren and Melaney Tagg; his siblings and siblings-in-law, Randon (Bethanie) Tagg, Shawney (Ben) Walters, Tanner (Leslie) Tagg, Breton (MaKell) Tagg, Chapman (Brandie) Tagg, and Marcy Tagg; his adoring nieces and nephews, Claire, Lucy, Emma, Henry, Louis, Sally, Wilson, Bennett, Sadie, Peter, Molly, Caroline, James, Bradley, and Ruth; his grandfather, Howard (Vonda) Tagg; and an abundance of cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation and funeral to honor Max’s life. The visitation will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, from 7 PM - 9 PM. Funeral services are Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 1 PM. Both will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 21015 Claiborne Parkway, Ashburn, VA 20147.
Max was very grateful for the Sheppard Pratt community who supported his mental health.
Contributions may be made to https://www.sheppardpratt.org/donate/.
