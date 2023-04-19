Mary Josephine Hogan of Leesburg, VA, passed away peacefully in her home on April 12, 2023.
She was born April 28, 1934 in Ravenna, Ohio.
Beloved wife of John F. Hogan Jr.; devoted mother of Christine Morris (Christopher), John F Hogan III (FL), Paula Hogan Brown (VA), Gregory Hogan (VA), Therese McIntosh (Guy) (NC), Kathleen Trexler (Edward) (NC), Susan Hogan (VA), and Philip Hogan (Denise) (FL).
Mary was Vice President of Hogan and Sons, Inc., for many years.
She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Women's Group and St. John's Parish Seniors Group. She enjoyed playing cards, bridge, games, traveling, knitting, crocheting, gardening, and most importantly, spending time with family. For Mary, family was a blessing. She made a point to stay connected to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She rarely missed an opportunity to catch up with her bridge ladies, friends and her beloved cousin Pat.
She remembered every birthday, anniversary, even professional and personal achievements extended down to the youngest generation. When Mom/Gramma hugged you, you KNEW how much she loved you.
Mary leaves behind 26 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, a multitude of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn, stepfather John Siebenaler, husband John of 62 years, daughter Christine, son in law Christopher, and three of her grandsons.
Viewing services will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 am to 11:30 am at Colonial Funeral Home 201 Edwards Ferry Rd. NE Leesburg, VA 20176. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 101 Oakcrest Manor Drive Leesburg, VA 20176.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital: https://www.stjude.org/
