Martin G. Hamberger of Hillsboro, Virginia passed away on September 1, 2023. He passed peacefully with his family surrounding his bedside.
Martin was born Oct. 2, 1943 He grew up in Sinking Springs, Pennsylvania, the son of Calvin and Mary (nee Snitzer) Hamberger.
They engendered in him self-sufficiency and toughness, often taught in the classroom of the outdoors, but also a deep empathy and warmth that all who knew him felt. His mother inculcated an appreciation of politics, which became the driving force of much of his professional career. Martin graduated from Georgetown's Walsh School of Foreign Service in 1965 and earned his JD from Georgetown in 1968.
After securing an internship with Senator Hugh Scott of Pennsylvania, Martin ascended into the role of Chief of Staff for Senator Scott by age 26 in 1969. Martin ran Scott's successful 1970 reelection campaign as well as the Ford campaign for President in Pennsylvania.
After a short time practicing law in York, Pennsylvania Martin opened a boutique lobbying firm in Washington DC, which included representation of numerous Fortune 500 companies during some of the most interesting business events of the 1980s and 1990s. Aside from a brief period as in-house counsel to a client, Martin practiced public policy law successfully until his retirement from the field in 2009.
In 1993, Martin's two sons, Eric and Scott started a business in international trade. Martin and his wife Rose Ann were founding shareholders and indispensable counselors. While Martin did not join the company full time until 2009, he was an integral part of the business from the start. No job was beneath him and no work would be beyond his skills. By the time Martin retired from the company it had grown from a garage start up to an industry leader.
Martin and Rose Ann retired to their Blue Valley Farm, in Western Loudoun County, where they spent their time in the company of family and friends.
Martin is survived by his wife 56 years, Rose Ann, his sons, Eric and Scott, their wives, Katie and Megan, as well as his grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Kathryn, Abigail, Casey, Reese, and Rhett. Martin is also survived by his two brothers, Thomas and Edward.
For funeral arrangements please visit: https://www.hallfh.com/obituaries/Martin-George-Hamberger?obId=28915302.
In lieu of flowers, the Hamberger Family asks friends and family to consider making a gift to the Knights of Columbus at St. Francis de Sales in Martin's memory. Address: Knights of Columbus, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 37730 St. Francis Court, Purcellville, VA 20132.
