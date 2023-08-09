Marlys Anne McLean, 72, of Leesburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at her home, in Leesburg, Virginia, with her husband James K. Boyce of 22 years, and caregiver friend, Kelly Gill, by her side.
Born Tuesday April 3, 1951, in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, she was the daughter of the late Burton A. McLean and the late Vivian W. Gregg nee Campbell.
Marlys retired from Loudoun County Public Schools after 20 years of dedicated service holding various positions and her last as an Administrative Assistant to the Director of Instructional Services. She truly enjoyed her work, but more than that she loved the professionals she was able to grow from, and all the while charming others with her attractive personality and smile.
In her spare time, she enjoyed soap making, growing lavender in her garden, and making indigo ink started from seeds. Prior to her retirement, she also managed to find time to take her two grandsons to get their first-degree Black Belts in Karate as well as her own at 66 years young!
Marlys left behind many to cherish her memory including her husband, of 22 years and friend for 53 years, James K. Boyce, daughter Reina Rhodes Halprin, son Austin Rhodes, and late daughter Vivianne Rhodes. Also left behind are her late brothers Gordon Gregg Jr., and Mac McLean, and late sister Janice McLean. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Kayla Rhodes, Joshua Ramey, Anthony Ramey, Alexis Rhodes, Olivia McDermott, Gunner Marchessault, and Gavin Baber.
May she eternally rest in peace.
A "Celebration of Life" will be at 11am, August 23, 2023, at Crossroad United Methodist Church, located at 43454 Crossroads Drive, Ashburn, VA. 20147.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marlys' honor to the American Cancer Society.
