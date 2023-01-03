Kenneth Martin Kirkpatrick, known as Kenny, 67 of Middleburg, VA, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Reston Hospital.
He was born May 23, 1955, to William Mason and Mary L. Kirkpatrick.
Kenny loved his Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Orioles, horse racing, and spending time with his friends.
He is survived by his daughter Melissa Basurto of Tucson, Arizona; siblings William “Chubby” Kirkpatrick of Warrenton, Virginia (Linda), Steve “Stevie” Kirkpatrick of Lovettsville, Virginia (Tina), and Carrol Kirkpatrick of Laurel, Maryland; granddaughters Audrey Basurto and Nevaeh Basurto of Tucson, Arizona.
His parents and brother Lynn Dodson preceded him in death.
A celebration of Kenny’s life will be held at Middleburg American Legion 111 The Plains Road Middleburg, Virginia 20117 on Sunday, January 8th at 2PM.
