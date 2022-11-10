Kay-Jo Turner Combs, 1938-2022

Kay-Jo Turner Combs, 84, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
She was born on August 6, 1938, in Romney, West Virginia to the late Lloyd W. Turner and Blanche Hamilton Turner. Kay-Jo was a graduate of Romney High School and attended Nurses Training at Winchester Memorial Hospital. Kay-Jo and her late husband, Don, were founders and owners of Electrical Contractors, Inc. in Winchester.
She was a member of the Girls Athletic Association, Ki-Wives of Winchester, Wednesday Morning Bowling League, Mended Hearts, and Shenandoah Region Antique Automobile Club. Kay-Jo was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church for over 60 years.
Kay-Jo married Don Combs on August 5, 1957 in Hamilton, Virginia. Don predeceased her on November 14, 2010.
Kay-Jo is survived by her children, D.B. Combs, II and his wife, Barbara, of Reston, Virginia, and Cristi Combs Kimmel and her husband, Mike, of Clarksville, Virginia; her grandchildren, Wills Combs and Kristina Coyle of Potomac Falls, Virginia, Andrew Combs of Clearwater, Florida, Meghan Kimmel of Dallas, Texas, and Kristen and Tom Mathews, also of Dallas, Texas; her great-grandchildren Jackson and Charlotte Combs, and Kate and Jorie Mathews. Kay-Jo is also survived by her brother Bill Turner and his wife Kay, of Romney, West Virginia.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kay-Jo is pre-deceased by her grandson, Donald Bryan “Tripp” Combs, III, and her brother, Lee Hamilton and his wife, Joyce.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home, Winchester, VA by Reverend Kirk Nave, of Braddock Street United Methodist Church, Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at Jones Funeral Home.
Private inurnment at Mount Hebron Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolfe Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.