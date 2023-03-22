Karen Lee Rollison, 65, of Waterford, Virginia passed on Friday, March 17, 2023, peacefully in her sleep.
Born Friday, August 16, 1957 in Leesburg, Virginia; a daughter of the late Michael Hutchison and Katherine Elizabeth Connelly Fogle. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Toby Atwell, and her brother, Michael Clinton Fogle.
A native of Purcellville, Karen was employed as a bus driver, for 32 years, with Loudoun County Public Schools. In 1992, she and her husband Mike opened Catoctin Automotive, in Leesburg, VA; where she was handled many administrative tasks in the business.
Karen was a very devoted wife, mom, sister, and grammy. She loved being outdoors in the sunshine, going to the pool; watching her husband and son drag race; but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She leaves her family to cherish her mem- ory including, her husband Michael Rollison, sons, Anthony (Tiffany) and Sean (Melissa), and four grandchil- dren Blake, Madison, Meghan and Chase. 3 sisters, Janet, Vickie, Mary Sue; 2 brothers, Gary and Keith; sister in laws; Julie, Brenda, Donna, Bonnie, and brother-in-law; Mark; as well numerous nieces, nephew, other family and friends.
Funeral services to celebrate Karen’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel located at 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, Virginia 20175, with the Rev. Roy A. Trammell, Sr. officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the funeral home.
Interment will be privately in Lovettsville Union Cemetery, Lovettsville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Karen’s memory to a charity of the sender’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
