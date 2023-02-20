Judith Randal, 93, who was a trailblazer for women in journalism in the 1960s, died February 3 at her home in Lovettsville, Virginia, after a brief illness.
She was the science and health correspondent and the chief science writer for the Washington Star from the late 1960s through the mid 1970s; a former medical and science writer for the Newhouse National News Service; a contributing writer to The Economist and the Journal of the National Cancer Institute; and a former syndicated columnist on health and health policy with Princeton Features.
Judy was past president of the National Association of Science Writers and past board member of the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing. She received numerous awards for her science and health writing from the National Society for Medical Research, the American Association of University Women, the National Press Club, the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation, the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Medical Writers Association, and the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, among others.
In addition to being appointed by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors to the Board of Directors for the Health Systems Agency of Northern Virginia, Judy was on the Loudoun Health Commission for more than 10 years, and served on the Loudoun County Area Agency on Aging. As a Congressional Fellow in the Office of Technology Assessment of the U.S. Congress, her participation in the Federal government is also noteworthy.
Judy was born in Buffalo, New York, on July 8, 1929, a daughter of the late Jules and Judith Randal. She was a 1947 graduate of the Brearley School in New York City and a 1951 graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Judy graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Advanced Science Writing Program in New York city in 1961. She was a devoted cat lover and supporter of animal care organizations. Judy was renowned for her generosity, putting others before herself, both humans and felines. She was also an avid supporter of environmental groups locally and globally.
Judy is survived by her brother, Jon Randal of Paris, France, and was predeceased by her husband, William Hines.
A celebration of life service will be held in the spring.
