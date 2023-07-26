John William Gollatz, 77, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023, with his children and grandchildren lovingly by his side.
John was born on December 7, 1945 to Joseph and Mary Gollatz, in New York City.
He grew up in Hollis, Queens, playing stickball in the street with his friends. John was raised with a strong faith, instilled by his mother, and a strong work ethic, instilled by his father, who overcame his lack of educational opportunities with intelligence and grit. As a child, John loved and helped care for his special needs older brother, Joseph.
John attended Bishop Loughlin High school in Brooklyn, New York, where he was a diligent student who ran track, developed a love for learning and deep friendships that he cherished until his passing.
John was the first in his family to graduate from college. He married Catherine Guilshan on June 28, 1970, while attending medical school at State University of New York.
After he received his medical degree, he moved his wife, son and daughter to Pittsburgh, PA, where he practiced urology for over 30 years. He was a talented surgeon, widely known for his wonderful, warm bedside manner. He was beloved by his patients and hospital colleagues alike.
In his free time, John loved playing baseball with his son, cooking exquisite meals, yardwork antics with his favorite neighbor, and woodworking. His Pittsburgh home was filled with beautifully detailed cabinets and bookshelves of his own creation.
John was affable, the life of the party wherever he went, and the world's worst babysitter, pumping his grandchildren full of candy and letting them stay up all night watching Barbie movies. He will be remembered for his broad smile and ability to use laughter to bring levity to sorrowful situations.
John will be missed dearly by his wife, Catherine Gollatz; his children, Brian Gollatz and Christine Gollatz DeWitt; and eight grandchildren, Kiera, Kaitlin, Zoe, Caleb, Madeline, Joshua, Calvin and Jonathan. He will also be missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Elisa, with whom he developed fond relationships.
Services (viewing, immediately followed by a mass) will be held at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, in Purcellville, Virginia beginning at 11:00 am on Monday, July 24, 2023. He will be laid to rest beside his parents and brother in O'Hara Township at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
For those Yinzers who would like to pay their respects, there will be a short burial commitment service at that time at St. Mary's Church Cemetery, 1019 Sharps Hill Road in Sharpsburg.
You may leave condolences at www.colonialfuneralhome.com
