John Marshall Forcier, 67, of Leesburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Union Dale, Pa. His huge heart gave out on a beautiful, sunny winter day, skiing with the two people who loved him most: his wife and son.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Guy Seymour Forcier and Nancy Marshall Forcier, John was a 1974 graduate of Middlesex School, Concord, Mass. He received a bachelor’s degree from Marietta College in 1978, where he became a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He enjoyed a lifelong bond with his fraternity brothers, gathering each year to renew and strengthen their relationships.
After graduation, he worked in television production in Parkersburg, W.Va., and became the first general manager of WTVE in Reading, Pa. He moved to northeastern Pennsylvania in 1983, where he served as an account executive with WBRE and WNEP.
In 1999, John and his family settled in northern Virginia, where he worked in television advertising sales before taking a new direction as a financial advisor with A.G. Edwards, Stifel Nicholas and LPL Financial. He found satisfaction in helping his clients achieve their dreams, grow their businesses, provide financial stability for their families, and sleep soundly regardless of the markets’ volatility.
He was a lifelong hockey player, participating in the Ashburn and Ion (Leesburg) adult leagues until his untimely passing, and was the ultimate St. Louis Blues fan. A 2004 graduate of Leadership Loudoun, John put his skills and talents to work for his community as president of Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and Rotarian of the Year.
He recently served as treasurer of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Leesburg, where he also served as a lay eucharistic minister. John coached his son’s Central Loudoun Little League and Central Loudoun Basketball League teams and was a parent volunteer at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
John leaves his devoted wife of 29 years, Mary Frances, and cherished son, James, of Brooklyn, N.Y. His sister, Anne F. Watson, preceded him in death in 2006. In addition, he is survived by his beloved brother-in-law, Scott M. Watson (Charleen) of Flourtown, Pa., niece Carolyn Flood (Andy) of Phoenix, Md.; nephew Scott M. Watson Jr. (Whitney) of Salem, N.H., and three great-nieces and a great-nephew. He is also survived by cousins from both his and his wife’s families, and a host of friends from throughout his life.
Services: 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. James’ Episcopal Church, 20 Cornwall St., Leesburg, VA 20176. A celebration of life will also be held in Northeastern Pennsylvania at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James’ Episcopal Church Foundation Fund (mailing address: 8 Cornwall St., Leesburg, VA 20176), or Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club Endowment (P.O. Box 4282, Leesburg, VA 20177).
