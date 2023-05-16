John “Jack” Aubrey Andrews, AKA “Papa Jack,” passed away peaceful-
ly surrounded by loved ones at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on the morning of May 12, 2023.
He was born in Lowell, Mass, Jan. 11, 1941, to Albert F. Andrews and Evelyn P. Andrews.
Jack overcame adversity early in life. At the age of 17 he fractured 3 spinal disks in his neck from a swim- ming accident. He spent 7 months in traction and surrounded by sandbags to restrict his movements. He was the first person to fully recover from a neck spinal fusion operation. Jack signed up to serve in the military though while in bootcamp his neck injury caused him to be honorably discharged.
Jack was the first of seven children and was married to his first wife, Hel- en Monahan Andrews, when he was 19. His first job supporting his young family was working in a dry-cleaning factory. He then worked for Sandvel, a precast concrete company in Worces- ter, Mass, as a laborer and moved up to be a manager. His imagination, mechanical skills were noticed by all and soon thereafter, in 1968 he was offered a sales manager job with WR Grace company selling concrete chemical additives. He moved his young family to Reston, VA, and for the remaining years of his life he lived in Reston and then Middleburg.
After leaving WR Grace he worked at a precast company in Herndon for Hans Shultz. He worked on many of the new projects in the early years of growth in Reston.
Jack started his real estate career in the early 1970s rezoning industrial properties in Herndon. Around this same time, he started a ready-mix concrete company in Herndon with his wife Helen and friend Scott Meese. This company, CDC Concrete, grew to become Herndon Concrete with plants in downtown Herndon, Centreville and Newington. In the early 1980s, the main plant relocated to Rt. 606 next to Dulles Airport and became AMAX Concrete. A small five-truck operation had become the largest non-union ready mix concrete company in Northern Virginia and was sold to Titan America in 1989.
In the early 1980s, Jack returned to the real estate business starting the Intergate Company with Jerry O’Connell and Steve Hubert. The Intergate Company influenced the creation of Ashburn Farms, Villages at Round Hill, Beaumeade, Loudoun Gateway, Dulles 28 Auto Mall and other ventures. Jack continued in the real estate business in Loudoun over the next 30 years. As he laid waiting to move on to his last deal, he was still talking about new real estate ideas and instructing his sons on what they should do.
Jack was very involved in the business community in Loudoun County over the years in different roles. He was one of the cofounders of the Rt 28 Tax District. One of his biggest contributions in that effort was naming
of Atlantic and Pacific Blvd. He was also heavily involved in the Loudoun County citizens committee Comprehensive Plan rewrite Called “Choices and Changes “. Jack also placed over 1,000 acres into open space easements in Loudoun County.
His business philosophy was “#1- Do something you enjoy #2- Do something that contributes to society and #3 - Make a profit so you can continue doing numbers 1 and 2.”
His other advice to overcome ad- versity: “It’s all in how you phrase the question.”
Jack’s hobby was real estate. A vacation in St. John USVI led to the prestigious community of Peter Bay. His friends and family knew him as a consummate Deal Junky.
In addition to his parents, he
was predeceased by his sisters Lyn Bell-Andrews, Kathleen Byrt and his brother Dana Andrews.
He is survived by his brother and life-long friend Albert “Bud” An- drews of Hampton, New Hampshire, and sisters Sarah Andrews and Susan Cline of Chelmsford, Mass.; children with Helen Monahan Andrews: John A. Andrews II of St Augustine FL, Mark E. Andrews of Middleburg and Christine E. Andrews of Del Ray FL; children with Wendy Lind of Mid- dleburg VA: Alexander Andrews and Sophia Andrews of Middleburg VA; six grandchildren Jessica Andrews Of Phuket Thailand, John A. Andrews III of Pinellas Park FL, Laura Andrews of Sterling, Annamarie Andrews of Reston, Mark Andrews II of Ashburn VA and Amanda Burke of Orem, Utah ; and three great-grandchildren and many Nieces and nephews.
Jack is fondly remembered by all his family for his many stories and generosity.
A memorial in Purcellville will be announced. Jack will then return home to be with his family at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Lowell Mass.
