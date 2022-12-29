John Costello, 65, of Ashburn, VA, passed away tragically on December 8, 2022.
John was born in Yonkers, NY, on May 8, 1957 to John and Ann Costello.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne, his 4 children - John Costello III (Natalie), Jennifer Costello Quinn (Jordan), Joseph Costello, and Shannon Costello, his 4 grand-daughters - Cailyn, Camryn, Everly and Capri, his mother Ann Costello, his siblings - Jim Costello (Janet), MaryAnn Rossi (Mike), Eileen Boland, Joseph Costello (Joyce), and his very close large extended family. John is predeceased by his father, John Sr. and his brother-in-law, Dan Boland.
John's impact as a teacher and coach has touched the lives of thousands in a positive way. The Broad Run High School community was so very close to John's heart and a part of his extended family. His purpose was to help students and players become better people. He showed that he was someone who understood that small acts of kindness could change a person's life and that the power of being significant to others would make the world a better place. This was his gift - he lived by it, taught it, and would want it to be carried on. To know him was to love him. John will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he made brighter.
A celebration of John's life will be held at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, VA on January 7, 2023 at 10 am.
