JB Sandefur passed away on February 9, 2023, in Leesburg, VA, at the age of 88.
Born February 13, 1934, in Smithland, KY, he was the son of the late Vernon Austin Sandefur and the late Myrtle Jones Sandefur.
JB was predeceased by his wife, Romona Graves Sandefur. He is survived by his daughter, Ginger Wilhoite (Gene) of Leesburg, VA, three grandsons, Tyler Wilhoite of Westminster, CO, Travis Wilhoite of Denver, CO, and Gene III "Trey" Wilhoite (Erica), and great grandson, Noah Gene Wilhoite of Castle Rock, CO.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday February 25, 2023, at Leesburg Presbyterian Church, 207 W. Market St. Leesburg, VA 20175.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Loudoun Free Clinic or Blue Ridge Hospice. JB worked diligently for these nonprofits and any donation would be greatly appreciated.
