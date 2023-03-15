Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Isabella “Ebo” West Painter Fletcher’s spirit left her earthly body on March 9, 2023, to go home to be with the Lord. She was greeted by her husband Tom, son Larry and a host of family and friends.
Born on October 1, 1930, Isabella was a lifelong resident of Taylorstown, Virginia. She lived most of her life, in the house that she and her husband built. In this small house, full of love, they raised their four children.
An active and lifelong member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist, she taught bible school, organized ham and turkey dinners and was well known for her caramel cakes and “church barbecue.”
A favorite past time was crocheting. Each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren received one at birth and upon graduation, as well as others in the community. She also taught the craft to others.
In the summer months, it was not unusual for her to be sitting on the front porch watching traffic and greeting neighbors and friends that would stop by for a visit.
She is survived by her children and their spouses Donald and Karen Fletcher, Teresa and David Gunnell, and Mark A. Fletcher and Donald K. Burgess; grandchildren and great grandchildren Jennifer and Jessie Seaton and son Tanner, Carrie and Carl Sowdon and children Ryan and Evelyn, Thomas and Ashley Gunnell and children Lily and Layla, Brian Fletcher and fiancée Joy Dooly, and Matthew Gunnell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
A visitation will take place on Friday, March 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, VA 20175.
A Celebration of Life and Witness to the Resurrection will be held on April 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 13266 Taylorstown Road, Leesburg, Virginia 20176. Interment will be private.
The family wishes to thank those that prayed for and helped during Mom’s journey to her heavenly reward.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist church.
