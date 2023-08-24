Helen Evangeline (Monahan) Andrews, age 80, of Jacksonville FL, formerly of West Chelmsford, MA, and Reston VA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Cypress Village Senior Community.
Born in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of Richard L. Monahan and Helen Powers Monahan. She was educated in the Chelmsford schools, the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro, and graduated from Keith Hall High School, Lowell in 1960. She later attended George Mason University in Fairfax, VA.
She spent her early years raising her three children. She began her professional career in the early 1970s as an executive assistant employed by Xerox Corporation. In 1975, she started Herndon Concrete in Herndon, VA, with her former husband Jack Andrews and family friend Scott Meese. In 1979, the concrete company rebranded to AMAX Corporation as it expanded into the Northern Virginia market and became the largest privately held ready-mix concrete business in Northern Virginia. She was the CFO for AMAX Corporation in Sterling, where she worked until her retirement in 1989 when the company was sold to a British multinational company.
Helen was especially proud to be a member of the Herndon Chamber of Commerce during this time.
In 1993 she became partners with her son John creating Sterling Land Corp to purchase, plan and develop residential communities in Loudoun County. During the next 20 years they created over 18 communities, including the Del Webb community of Potomac Greene that has over 1,600 homes.
Helen was an energetic, multi-talented individual, who enjoyed painting and sketching, playing tennis, as well as playing ragtime piano music. She volunteered extensively in her community. She believed it was her responsibility to give back to the communities that had provided for her business success. Having lived in the DC area most of her life, Helen was keen on discussing politics. Helen was a sparkling and witty conversationalist who enjoyed the verbal interaction without becoming mean or angry. She loved traveling to various sites in Europe, Middle East and the Caribbean, and spending time in her home on St. John in the Virgin Islands. But perhaps her biggest joy came in researching the genealogy of her family.
In addition to her three beloved children—John A. Andrews of St. Augustine, Florida, Mark Andrews of Middleburg, VA, and Christine Andrews of Delray Beach, FL—she is survived by her brother, Richard E. Monahan and his wife Nanci of Newburyport, MA, her sisters Ruthe Monahan of West Chelmsford, MA, Jane Monahan and her husband Richard Palazola of Trenton, ME, along with her six grandchildren: Jessica Andrews, John Andrews III, Laura Andrews, Annamarie Andrews, Mark Andrews II, and Amanda Burke, and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves Albert (Buddy) and Nancy Andrews, Sarah Andrews, Susan and Herb Cline, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Kathleen Andrews, Lynne Andrews and Dana Andrews.
