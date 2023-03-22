Helen Hough Cooper, 93 of Lovettsville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her home in Lovettsville, Virginia.
Born Wednesday, January 15, 1930, in Leesburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Monroe Hough and Myrtle Mock Hough. She was the wife of the late Clifton Cooper.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Patricia Riley (Harry Zohn) of Sunset Beach, NC and Stacie Merchant (Mark) of Leesburg, VA. Also included are her granddaughters, Jennifer Marcus, Lauren Constantine, and Lesley Bamford; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, son, William Riley, brother, James Hough and sister, Lola Alexander.
She was an avid Washington Redskins fan, enjoyed square dancing with the Beaux and Belles and playing cards with her husband and friends.
The family will receive guests at Zion Lutheran Church on April 22, 2023, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00AM followed by interment at Lovettsville Union Cemetery.
A reception will be held at the New Jerusalem social hall. In lieu of flow- ers, donations can be made in Helen’s honor to Zion Lutheran Church, 38011 Morrisonville Rd, Lovettsville, VA 20180.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www. loudounfuneralchapel.com
