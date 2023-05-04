Harrison "Randy" Jones, 95 of Round Hill, VA passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living in Henrico, VA., where he resided with his wife.
Randy is survived by his wife Alberta "Bertie" Jones. Daughter Candy Lewis of Manakin Sabot, VA. Son James Jones of Odessa, FL (Jonnelia). 6 Granddaughters Gloria "Dee" Dorrough (Mark) of Lake Hills, TX, Kelly Ventura (Luis) of Culpepper, VA, Megan Rickard (Steve) of Shepherds Town, WV, Jessica Jones of Arlington, VA., Rhonda Long (Richard) of Fairfax, VA and Kerry Huston (Mike) of Bowling Green, VA. 12 Great Grandchildren and 9 Great Great Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Harrison "Rudy" Jones, Mother Emma Mae Huber, brother Beverly "Bay" Jones, son-in-law Darrel "Chopper" Lewis and Grandson Edwin Lewis He retired after 30+ years from Virginia Power.
He was a member of the Round Hill Baptist Church, Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge No 120, Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge No 219, Eastern Star McKinley Chapter No 19, Sons of the American Legion Purcellville, VA, Fraternal Order of Eagles Winchester, VA, Moose Lodge Woodbridge, VA and Moose Lodge Herndon, VA.
The family will be receiving friends at the Hall's Funeral Home, 140 S. Nursery Ave., Purcellville, VA 20132 Thursday, May 04 2023, from 6pm - 8pm with Funeral services to be held at Hall Funeral Home Friday, May 05, 2023 at 1 pm. Graveside service will be at Mount Comfort Cemetery 6600 S. Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306, Saturday May 06, 2023 at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Round Hill Baptist Church, 7 W Loudoun St., Round Hill, VA 20141 in memory of Randy Jones.
