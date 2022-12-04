Harriet Cooley passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, in Hobe Sound, FL, where she had resided for nine years. She is survived by her sisters Abigail Modjeska of Edmonds, WA, and Hilary Cooley of Harpers Ferry, WV.
Harriet was born in Leesburg, VA, and was a graduate of Loudoun County High School. She went on to graduate from Richmond Professional Institute, which is now Virginia Commonwealth University.
Harriet was a teacher, tutor, property manager and systems analyst in her long career. But she found her true passion when she became the executive director of the Towing and Recovery Association of America. For 13 years, Harriet directed the association which trained and oversaw over 10,000 recovery drivers nationwide. She developed a National Driver Certification program for tow truck drivers and created a program that helped law enforcement, dispatchers, and towers cooperate and be more efficient at accident scenes. In 1990, she received the Ford Leadership Award and Tow Woman of the Year.
Harriet retired in 2013 and moved to Hobe Sound, FL.
Memorial donations may be made to the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC.
There will be a memorial service in the spring in her memory.
