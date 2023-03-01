Gregory Lee Stowers, 66, originally of Loudoun County, VA passed away January 27, 2023.
Born March 4, 1956, he was the son of the late Claude Swanson Stowers, Sr. and the late Ellen Kirkpatrick “Granny” Stowers.
He was a 1974 graduate of Loudoun Valley High School. Greg grew up on a dairy farm in Waterford and was involved in 4-H from a young age. He was a skilled carpenter, employed by Elmore Construction Company for many years, later working in the Richmond area for Design Line Remodelers and Deep Run Renovations.
Greg is survived by a daughter, sister Carol McComb of Purcellville, brother Joseph Stowers (Candy) of Christiansburg, several nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his brothers Claude Swanson Stowers, Jr. and John Aldridge Stowers.
Please join the family for a memorial service at 11am on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 12942 Lutheran Church Road, Lovettsville, VA 20180.
Online condolences may be left for the family at https://sheridanfuneralhomeva.com/FuneralsandObituaries/gregory-lee-stowers/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.