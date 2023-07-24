George Rene Huber, 90, of Leesburg, Virginia, died peacefully at his home in Leesburg on July 6, 2023. Born August 30, 1932, in Affoltern, Switzerland, he was the third child of the late Alois and Bertha Marie Huber.
George immigrated to the United States in 1954, attaining his citizenship by joining the United States Army. As an MP he was stationed in Washington, DC, where his claim to fame was he guarded Eisenhower during his stay at Walter Reed Hospital. George went on to get an electronic engineering degree from the University of Maryland during which time he met his beloved wife, Peggy, while both were working at the Marriott Hot Shoppe at 14th and G. His degree led him to stints troubleshooting radar systems around the world for the U.S. Air Force. Last stationed in Germany, he and his wife Peggy started a successful retail furniture company culminating with several stores in Europe.
In 1975, George and Peggy acquired Westview Farm in Leesburg, Virginia. George's belief in raising thoroughbreds naturally met considerable success. After a long career, George semi-retired and enjoyed competitive poker playing until the age of 89.
George is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy May Barnett Huber. Together they had four children Michael Huber (Kristi) of Leesburg Virginia, Jeffrey Huber (Ellen) of Dilsen Belgium, Rodney Huber (Marci) of Leesburg, Virginia, George E. Huber (Hurija) of Leesburg, Virginia.
He also leaves many others to cherish his memory including his sisters Ursella and Doris; grandchildren Matthew, Lauren, Lacey, Zack, Emma, Mirela, and Mirnes; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister, Susan Ruegg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Stone Tower Winery located at 19925 Hogback Mountain Road, Leesburg, Virginia, 20175. Interment will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Loudounfuneralchapel.com
