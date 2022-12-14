Garry Alan Preble, 76, passed away at home in DelRay Beach, Florida.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years Maria Constanza Larguia, children: Mathias,of Redmond, Washington; Zacharia, Jorge and Maria Constanza of DelRey, Florida, Gala and Laura of Buenos Aires, Argentina and Lucas of Lander, Wyoming; 14 grandchildren, nephew Reed Preble, sister Marilyn Preble Rust and nephews: Nathan, Edward and Thomas Watson of Leesburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his brother Doctor Merle Preble, Jr., and his parents: Louise Preble and Colonel Merle Preble of Leesburg, Virginia.
A graduate of Loudoun County High School, he attended the University of Pennsylvania. Garry held bachelor’s degree and master's degree in Engineering: Urban and Civil from the from the University of Pennsylvania.
As a graduate student in the late 1960s, he worked with one of the few commercially available mainframe computers. Garry’s knowledge of cutting edge Information Technology, combined with his fluency in Spanish, Portuguese and English made him a trusted and sought after pioneer of a burgeoning industry in South America. During the period known as the Brazilian Economic Miracle, doors were opened to American companies who thrived in a favorable economic climate. He consulted at the highest level for important American companies promoting their success in the Brazilian economy.
A devoted husband and father, he savored a life of manual work and mental labor. He gathered admirers from all walks of life – who looked to him for advice, camaraderie, and joy. A man of deep faith and prayer, he trusted in God with a boldness that strengthened every endeavor.
