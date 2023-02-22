Elizabeth Parker Benson left this earth peacefully at home in Texas on February 4, 2023.
Liz was 90 years old and was married to the love of her life, John Benson, for over 70 years until his passing in 2020. They resided in Matamoras, PA, for most of their lifetime.
She is survived by her six children: Jay Benson and his wife Helen of PA, Kathy Benson Krause and her husband Richard Krause of VA, Barry Benson and wife Treva of NY, Rick Benson and wife Paula of TN, Jane Benson Kelly and husband Al of Fl. , Jo Benson Corbin and husband Barry of TX; 20 grandchildren including Kara Krause LeGrand and her husband Robert LeGrand of NV , Jason Krause and his wife Lisa Krause of VA; 25 great-grandchildren including Jason and Lisa’s two children Logan Krause & Sierra Krause.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and condolences.
Grave side services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery Matamoras, PA on August 12, 2023 at 11AM where both Elizabeth & her husband John will be laid to rest.
