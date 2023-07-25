Edward Joseph Johannsen passed away peacefully July 19, 2023, at Hilltop Senior Living Community after complications from a stroke he suffered last November.
Edward was born to Henry and Mary Johannsen on July 9, 1948, at Georgetown Hospital in Washington, D.C.
He was retired from Hunter Mill Lab where he worked for many years.
He was a huge fan of almost all sports, especially cheering on the Washington Commanders and the Washington Nationals. His sense of humor was one-of-a-kind, even during his stay in rehabilitation facilities, hospitals, and then his final resting place Hilltop.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Butch.
Edward is survived by his wife of 45 years Barbara; son Christopher and daughter-in-law Nikki; the apple of his eye grandson, Christopher Jr.; sister Barbara (Robert) Caffey; niece Susan Styer (Norman); and neice Michelle Howell (Eric).
A celebration of life will be held July 29, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at West Oaks Farm & Market in Winchester, VA.
