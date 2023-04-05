It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas J. Gates, M.D. announce his passing on March 18, 2023, at age 81.
He passed comfortably at home with his family by his side.
Tom, a retired general surgeon and long-time resident of Leesburg, Virginia, is predeceased by his parents, Tom and Estelle Gates, and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma (Conard) Gates, his daughter Jennifer (Glen Connors), his son Christopher (Carrie Munn), his sister Natalie Reed, and many family members and good friends.
Tom was born in Arlington, Virginia on October 2, 1941. He was raised in Arlington, and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1959. After high school, he followed the pre-medical program at Lynchburg College and graduated in 1963. From there, he attended the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, receiving his Medical Degree in 1967. He completed his internship and a four year surgical residency, and became a fully trained general surgeon in 1972.
Upon the completion of his surgical training, he was commissioned as a Major, honorably serving his country in the U.S. Army. After service to his country, Tom practiced general surgery at Loudoun Memorial Hospital (now the INOVA Cornwall campus) from 1974 until his retirement.
After his family and friends, Tom's greatest passion was the practice of surgery and the ability to care for so many in their time of need. He was gentle, compassionate and caring, and gave generously of his time.
Tom was an active Rotarian for almost 50 years, a Paul Harris Fellow, served a term as President, and at his death was the most senior member of the Leesburg Rotary Club.
Tom loved the water and spent many boyhood summers with his Nana in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with a fishing rod perpetually in his hand. He loved boating, whether power or sail, and fishing off-shore, in the bay, in the surf, or fly fishing in a good trout stream. He was also an avid tennis player, skier, and dedicated gardener, especially with his beloved tomato plants. He looked forward to his vacation time at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and annual ski trips to Colorado, with family and friends. Tom loved people and had many good friends.
He liked to roar with laughter, tell jokes and stories, and enjoy a good poker game. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He was so at peace being on the water, and is now safely moored in his heavenly home.
A service of remembrance to honor his life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Leesburg United Methodist Church (107 W. Market Street in Leesburg) with the Rev. Jim Wishmyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Leesburg United Methodist Church at 107 W. Market Street, Leesburg, Virginia 20175, the Rotary Club of Leesburg Foundation at Post Office Box 771, Leesburg, Virginia 20178, or Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
