Christina "Nikki" Zimmerly, 46 of Leesburg, VA passed away suddenly at her home on March 28, 2023 surrounded by her daughter Shania, boyfriend Danny along with her faithful companion Topaz.
Born Tuesday, August 10, 1976, Leesburg, VA to Barbara Greenfield Zimmerly. Nikki was a lifelong resident of Loudoun County. Raised on the family farm, Nikki spent time playing with the animals, her best friends Kim and Dee Dee and her second families the Glenns and Atheys.
After graduation she married and her beautiful daughters Shania and Autumn and her twin sons Richard and Christopher were born. After moving back, she lived in Lucketts and Leesburg and met and become friends with many of the nicest people.
Nikki's heart was huge and she had a gift of never meeting a stranger. She found ways to enjoying time spent with each and every one of them. You could find her helping with anything from yardwork to hauling and splitting wood or going by the firehouses to thank the first responders who helped her in her times of need. She loved visiting some of her older neighbors and would sit to talk or just play a couple of hand of cards. Nikki was always busy, growing beautiful flowers and walking around her town of Leesburg with her faithful dog and companion, Topaz.
Cherishing her memory will be her mother Barbara and Lee Sowers, her beloved daughters Shania and Autumn, her Uncle George and Aunt Paula Greenfield and their children Sarah and Cary, her Aunt Sandi and Uncle David Hite and their children Tommy and Katy as well as other family members. Nikki was proceeded in death by her beloved Grandparents, "Bud" and Marianne Greenfield and Garnett and Carol Zimmerly and their son, her loving father, Rick Zimmerly.
The family will receive friends on friday April 14, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia 20175. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 12:00pm. Nikki will be interred privately.
We will all cherish her with all of our hearts and we will all honorably carry her memory as she continues her journey in heaven with her family and friends in God's warm embrace.
