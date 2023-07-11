Cheri Lee Brundige passed away on May 28, 2023 in Leesburg, Virgina after a prolonged series of health issues.
Cheri was a special person, well loved by all who knew her. She had an infectious laugh, a mischievous grin, a wry sense of humor, and a tremendous amount of empathy and compassion that came through to anyone who came in contact with her. Despite life throwing her a few curveballs in her later years, she never lost her positive attitude and her desire to place the feelings and wellbeing of others above her own. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and family.
Cheri was born in Sterling, Colorado on November 12, 1948, to Glendora and Willard Bamford. She grew up in Haxtun, Colorado with her brothers Gary and Kevin. She attended Haxtun High School and married high school sweetheart Bill Brundige in November 1968. They enjoyed many adventures together as Bill played football at the University of Colorado and then with the Washington D.C. professional football team (now the Commanders). Cheri loved Virginia, where she and Bill settled after college. For many years they owned and managed a restaurant in Purcellville known as The Huddle. After she and Bill parted ways and closed the Huddle, she decided to become a realtor and began what proved to be a long career in the real estate industry.
In the mid-1980s, Cheri decided to move back to Colorado for a few years to spend more time with her niece Josie and her nephew Josh, who adored her. After they grew up, the lure of her friends in northern Virginia proved to be irresistible, and she moved back to Leesburg where she spent the rest of her life, working in the real estate industry, most recently for Kathy Colville & Associates realty company. In Virginia she also reunited with her second family, who brought her so much joy. Cheri was considered a part of her long-term friend, Beverly O’Toole’s, family. She was called “Aunt Cheri” and was Godmother to the Grandkids of the Volley (Maryland) and Hope (Virginia) families.
She had many interests and hobbies, but none could compare to her love of animals, particularly cats. She had many feline friends over the years, including Sybil, Callie, Yoda and Mallory. Life was very good if you were one of Cheri’s cats! It was also very good if you were one of her many friends.
Cheri was preceded in death by her parents, Glendora & Willard Bamford; by her brothers Gary and Kevin; by grandparents, Etta & Glenn Groover and Mary & Lee Bamford; and by ex-husband and friend, Bill Brundige. She is survived by her niece Josie Nusz & her husband Greg; her nephew Josh Bamford; her sister-in-law Vicki Bamford; aunt Mary Ellen Vetto; beloved cousin and close friend, Britt Banks; best friend Beverly O’Toole, her children (Karen Volley & Brian Hope), their spouses (Beau Volley & Michelle Hope) and Beverly’s 5 grandkids (Garrett, Mason & Carys Volley; Autumn & Olivia Hope); along with many other cousins, family members, work colleagues and friends.
As mentioned, Cheri was an ardent animal lover. And in that vein, the family requests that any memorial gifts be sent in Cheri’s name to the Animal Rescue of the Rockies. In addition, donations can be made to the ASPCA or the American Diabetes Association.
