Charles "Charlie" Luther Coates Jr., 68, of Leesburg, VA passed away on January 2, 2023.
A "Country Boy" he grew up in Taylorstown, VA, and was lovingly called "Jr.", "Junebug", and "Junie" by all his family.
He was the eldest child of Charles Luther Coates and Dorothy Mae Roberts Coates. He was raised by grandparents Charles "Bud" Lewis Coates and Julia Rutherford Coates whom he cherished.
Charlie was a natural athlete and loved playing softball and basketball. He spent most of his career with the National Association of Letter Carriers Health Benefit Plan and retired after 30 years of service.
Everyone there would remember him by his quick wittedness yet unrelenting strong work ethic. A loyal and passionate man, he always put others needs before his own and was always there with a helping hand.
After retirement, Charlie enjoyed photographing nature and landscaping his flower gardens. His favorite pastime was attending antique auctions. He had an eye for picking out beautiful vintage glass and unique collectibles. Charlie fiercely loved his family.
He leaves behind his wife and best friend, Donna, with whom he built a life of loving devotion for 33 years. His sisters, Pauline Bowers and Mary (Richard) Thorpe, and his brother, John (Jeannie) Coates; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. Charlie is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, two brothers, Charlie Coates and Ronnie Coates and sister Patricia Coates; Also by aunts and uncles whom he considered as sisters and brothers; Audrey Barnhouse, Marilee Coates, William Coates, Andrew Coates, Ralph Coates, Bessie Baker, Roy Coates, and James Coates; Last but not least his treasured best pal, Snowball.
A memorial graveside service was held at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM with pastor Stephen King officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant united Methodist Church, 13266 Taylorstown Road, Leesburg, VA 20176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.