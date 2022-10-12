Catherine Fox “Cathy” Mitchell 71, of Berryville Virginia, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Lavender Hills Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
Although a resident of Berryville for the last ten years, she resided most of her adult life in Leesburg, Virginia and her childhood in Washington, DC.
Catherine was born December 8, 1950 in Washington, DC, daughter of the late John Francis Fox and Pearl Catherine Danilowicz Fox.
For 25 years she drove a school bus for Loudoun County Public Schools. Her students became part of her fam- ily as many of them rode her bus for their entire school career. In between her morning and afternoon routes, while her children were at school, she worked for the Diocese of Arlington, first at St. John’s in Leesburg, and later at St. Francis in Purcellville. Her Catholic faith was extremely important to her. Teaching religious education to both children and adults was one of her favorite things. Working with families after the loss of a loved one in planning funeral masses was also a passion of hers. She felt it was important for bringing closure to the survivors but also believed in the dignity of human life until the final moments.
She married Donald Albert Mitchell, Sr. on July 17, 1971 in Washington, DC. They were married for 51 years.
Surviving with her husband are her children, Donald A. Mitchell, Jr. (Donny) and his wife Susan, Amy M. Flynn and her husband Jamey, and Kathleen M. Mitchell (Katie) and her significant other Tony, all of Berryville, VA, and her six grandchildren, Jenna, Leah, Alyssa, Andrew, Luke, and Caitlin.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, with Father Paul M. Grankauskas officiating and Deacon Larry Hammel assisting. Burial will be at a later date at St. John the Apostle Cemetery, Leesburg.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
View the obituary and send online condolences at www.endersandshirley.com.
