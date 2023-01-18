Catherine F. Kibble, born 12/31/1924, died 1/5/2023, at age 98 in Lansdowne, Virginia.
Born to John M. Deasy and Katherine Buckley, both who emigrated as teenagers from County Cork, Ireland.
Siblings Denis J. a lawyer and POW from the Battle of the Bulge, John J, NYC Chief Probation Officer, and Helen Deasy Murray, all predeceased her. Catherine lost her own mother in 1934.
A graduate of Cathedral High School in New York City in 1942, she married in August 1946 to Walter T. "Bud" Kibble from Staten Island, a deep-sea diver who joined the NYPD and then the FDNY, from which he retired. They moved to Whitestone, Queens and raised two sons, John T., a 638 Steamfitter and James E. (Jim) a DEA SSA. "Bud" passed away in 1983. She remarried her Ball Room dance partner John LaPolla in 1995. John predeceased her in 2000.
Catherine is survived by her two sons, John (Andrea) and Jim (Deborah), seven grandchildren, Jimmy (Michelle), Kristine (John Costa), Jacqueline (Ryan Kortze), Michael, Erin (Chris Foy) John Jr (Jennifer) and Laura Jane (UK) (Charles (Haestier). Her soon to be 12th great-grandchildren are Taylor, Jimmy, Chase, Landon, Greyson, Emerson, John Patrick ("JP"), Regan, Colin, Daegan, Alexandra and (TBD) (due April 2023).
Catherine was a staunch Catholic who loved her family and always marveled as to how fortunate she was to have traveled the world in her later years. She continued to be generous to Cathedral HS and the Sisters of Charity in New York.
The family would like to recognize Capital Hospice, Inova Hospital in Lansdowne, Heritage Hall Rehabilitation (Leesburg) and Ashleigh Assisted Living (Lansdowne), all who provided exceptional care during her final days.
A Catholic mass will be scheduled at St John the Apostle, Leesburg, VA in March and in NY and a later date. Interment will be private at a later date at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in 10 W Stevens Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532, Hawthorne, NY.
The family requests that no flowers be sent.
Share condolences with the family www.LoudounFuneralChapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.