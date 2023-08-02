On July 22, 2023, Carole Lau (nee Boos), loving wife of John P. Lau, daughter of the late Mary and George Boos, sister of Catherine Vigorelli, passed into the hands of the Lord. She was in the presence of her family at the time of her death.
Carole is survived by her husband of 59 years, three sons, and 8 grandchildren, Connor, Megan, James, Thomas, Grace, Jack, Christian (CJ), and Philip Lau as well as her sister Catherine Vigorelli.
Carole was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, where she met and married her lifelong husband, John in 1964. Over the early years of their marriage, Carole and John had three sons, John, Jr., David, and Christian. During this period, the family relocated to the Washington, DC area and settled in Fairfax County, Virginia, before moving to Loudoun County in 2012.
In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Carole led an active life and loved playing tennis and bridge. Throughout most of her life she was a member of women's tennis teams and bridge groups in Loudoun County.
Professionally, she was a talented Interior Decorator and formed her firm "Finishing Touches" to offer her talents to the public. Many of her customers soon became some of her best friends. She had a unique skill of being a good listener with the talent to create plans people loved.
After her children matured to adulthood, Carole traveled abroad with her husband and lived in the Middle East (Egypt) for a while. She learned to understand and appreciate the Arab culture, language and arts. International and domestic travel was source of pleasure in her life.
In her later years she was a devoted and loving grandmother whose grandchildren who were the lights of her life! She was active in their lives right up until the time of her death.
The world is a better place for her having lived in it and her entire family and friends are richer and blessed for having known her. We will miss her greatly.
Family received friends on July 27, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, 201 Edwards Ferry Rd., NE., Leesburg, VA 20176. A Mass was held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:30 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 21370 St Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA. 20147.
Condolences may be left at www.colonialfuneralhome.com.
