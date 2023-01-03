Carlos Martinez, age 77 died in Leesburg, VA on December 14th, 2022.
Carlos was born on November 4, 1945 in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico and attended school in El Paso, Texas.
Mr. Martinez was a dedicated father to his two children Tommy and Linda whom he raised in Los Angeles, CA. Carlos moved to Leesburg, VA in 1999 with his wife Helen where his children and grandchildren soon followed him.
Carlos was a social, active man who was deeply and proudly involved in his community. He was a good, caring neighbor who wanted to always ensure that those around him both family and friends were well and he was always willing and excited to help in any way that he could even if only to offer company and laughter. His friends and family will always remember him as someone who could light up a room with his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Helen, his daughter Linda, his grandchildren Saad and Jasmin and four great grandchildren, William, Rowyn, Aliyah, Zahir and siblings, Jose, Esperanza and Robert plus many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Julia and Tomas, his son Tommy, and his sister Eva.
A memorial is scheduled on January 6th 2023 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel in Leesburg, VA at 3PM with a Catholic Priest officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carlos and share stories about his wonderful life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.