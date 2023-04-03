Beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Bruce McIntosh II died peacefully on March 28, 2023 after a four-year struggle with the effects of stroke.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Logan McIntosh II and Irene Bridges McIntosh and his siblings James Logan McIntosh III and Mary Jane Young.
Born on February 12, 1937, Bruce was a lifelong resident of Loudoun County, Virginia. A member of the Corps of Cadets, Bruce graduated from Virginia Tech and returned to Loudoun County to manage his family's farm on Evergreen Mill Road and his mother-in-law's farm in Waterford. Eventually, he sold his father's family farm and invested in property in Augusta County, Virginia.
He and his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife, Jean Herndon McIntosh, lived on their family farm and raised four children in Waterford for nearly all of their almost sixty-six years of marriage.
An active and dedicated member of Catoctin Presbyterian Church, Bruce lived a life of deep faith and demonstrated a community spirit of commitment and service. Within his many years of giving, he served as President of Loudoun Mutual Insurance and board member of the First American Bank (formerly People's Bank) of Virginia, the Waterford Foundation, and the Union Cemetery committee. He also served as president of the Loudoun County Farm Bureau, and was a member of the Planters Club as well as the Train Collectors' Club.
Bruce is survived by his children and their spouses and partners James Logan and Amy McIntosh IV, Bruce and Teresa McIntosh III, Timothy Burton McIntosh and Christiane Routt, and Kendra McIntosh Fansler; grandchildren (and great grandchildren) J. Logan and Lindsey McIntosh V (Lainey and Liliana), Jesse Fansler and Chelsea Hood (Kiera and Keila), Kelsey McIntosh, Katelyn Fansler (Bailie and Payton), Bruce McIntosh IV, Jared McIntosh, Hannah and Stephen Luttrell (Oakleigh and Camden), and Ben McIntosh. He is also survived by in-laws, Mike and Mary Ellen Megeath and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A visitation will take place on April 3 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, VA 20175.
A Celebration of Life and Witness to the Resurrection will be held on April 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Catoctin Presbyterian Church, 15565 High Street in Waterford, Virginia. Interment with the family will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catoctin Presbyterian Church.
