Anthony Dellmore Norris, 39, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Leesburg, Virginia.
He was born November 27, 1983, in Leesburg, Virginia.
Anthony "Rara" was energetic and ready to conquer the world. He had a passion for rap music, known as "Ra Lanski." When he was not performing, he enjoyed sending time with his family.
He leaves his family to cherish his memory including his parents Anthony "Itsy" Veney and Myra Quarcoo both of Leesburg, VA; also survived by his sisters, Angel Norris, Ashley Turner, and Michelle Turner; brothers, Andre T. Veney, Kevin S. Veney and Marcus A. Veney; his paternal grandmother Augusta Jackson of Leesburg, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Anthony was predeceased by his brother Antione Norris, and sister, Amy Lynn Norris. D
onations may be made to help defray final expenses to the family.
