Among those we lost during 2022:
Henry Garnett Plaster, Jr., 93, of Bluemont, Virginia, died March 21. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, joined the Central Intelligence Agency in 1954 where he played a major role in a variety of CIA efforts including the CORONA and HEXAGON satellite programs—and others we don’t know about. His signature is on the deed to the Air Force’s test and training range now known as Area 51. He retired in 1993 as the Cold War waned, following 43 years with the agency. He then moved to his family farm Glenmeade in Bluemont where he turned his energies to fighting to protect rural land in western Loudoun County and preserve the area’s Civil War history. He was the longtime Chairman of the Snickersville Turnpike Association and a very active member of the Bluemont Citizens Association.
Dr. Donald Sabella died on May 7. He was the first operational medical director for Loudoun Fire-Rescue, credited as the driving force in the expansion of emergency services at Loudoun Memorial Hospital starting in 1980. That included emergency room expansions, increase in staffing, the hospital’s move from Leesburg to Lansdowne, and the establishment of a free-standing emergency room. Sabella served as the Loudoun Fire-Rescue system’s operational medical director from 1984 to 2003. In 1990, he was recognized with the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to Virginia’s EMS System and in 1995 was given Loudoun’s Clark Deener Award. The Emergency Department at Loudoun Hospital Center in Lansdowne is dedicated to Sabella.
Paul Garibaldi Ziluca died May 12 at age 94. A graduate of the Culver Military Academy and Harvard College, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and served for 28 years, including Vietnam in 1968, and retiring as a colonel. In civilian life, Paul became a devoted preservationist, mapping the Civil War battles of Aldie, Middleburg and Upperville and serving for eight years as chairman of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, the nation’s largest holder of conservation easements. He served as Loudoun County Republican Party chairman from 1991 to 1994, a period that featured the county’s first all-Republican Board of Supervisors. He resigned the local party in 2003 to support a smart-growth slate of board candidates led by Scott K. York, a Republican who won re-election as county chair running as an independent that year and in two subsequent elections.
Charles Lindy Waddell died July 19 at age 90. He represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years. A native of Braselton, GA, Waddell worked as a passenger service officer for American Airlines at National Airport before he was transferred to Dulles Airport when it began operations in 1962. He became active in politics, serving as chairman of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee in the 1960s. In 1967, he was elected to represent the Broad Run District on the county Board of Supervisors. Among his legislative priorities at the time was to provide free textbooks for Loudoun’s public-school students. Following redistricting in 1971, Waddell ran for the newly created 33rd District Senate that covered Loudoun and western Fairfax counties. It was a seat that he would hold almost three decades. During his time in Richmond, Waddell was a leader on transportation issues, serving as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation. His work included the creation of the Rt. 28 Tax District in the late 1980s that transformed the congested two-lane road to the highway that exists today. He also championed legislation that resulted in construction of the Dulles Greenway as a privately owned highway. On the campaign trail and among his colleagues in Richmond, Waddell was known as the singing senator, with versions of the Wabash Cannon Ball a go-to selection. He retired from the state Senate in 1998 to take a position as deputy secretary of Transportation in the administration of Gov. James Gilmore.
Paul Arthur Reimers died July 30, at age 59. An Eagle scout with a passion for the outdoors, Reimers founded PR Construction in 1985, and built hundreds of custom homes and restorations in Leesburg and the surrounding areas. He spent 12 consecutive years leading mission trips to Honduras. He was a founding member and served as president of the Partnership for Clean Water and Education. He was also a long-standing member of the Leesburg Board of Architectural Review. In November, the Loudoun Design Cabinet awarded the Vision in Design Award to Reimers in recognition of his “indelible impact on the streetscapes of Leesburg and so many other places” and his commitment to high-quality design and construction, dedication to historic preservation, mentorship to employees, and civic service.
Joan Gillette Rokus died Dec. 9 at age 89. A physical education teacher and highly rated USTA tennis player, her early civic service included stints as president of the Catoctin Elementary PTA and president of the Northern Virginia District PTA Council. Her interest in the environment and wildlife led her to the presidency of Keep Loudoun Beautiful, where she brought attention to removing litter from not just roadways, but also waterways by initiating the first annual creek cleanup via canoes on scenic Goose Creek. During her two-term tenure as a Loudoun County Supervisor for the Leesburg District, she served as the vice chair of the board as well as chair of various committees. She also was recognized for her work on historic preservation and parks, including Temple Hall Farm Park, Aldie Mill and Mount Zion Church. For many years, she presided over the annual Arbor Day ceremonies. She represented Loudoun County on the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority for 23 years and served on the National Recreation and Parks Association Board of Trustees for nine years. She also served on the Thomas Balch Library Advisory Board. She was named 1999 Loudoun Times-Mirror Citizen of the Year and 1993 Person of the Year by the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club.
