Ames Robert Wynn, 83, of Leesburg, VA, passed away on May 22, 2023.
James was born on May 15, 1940, in New Jersey, to James Franklin Wynn and Mary L. Tindal.
His service in the United States Army and subsequent employment as a government contractor took him around the world—from Vietnam to Europe to Africa and the Middle East. James ultimately settled in Leesburg with his wife Kristine and some of his happiest moments were supporting Loudoun County High School sports and volunteering in the community.
He served on the Building Committee of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church and the Economic Development Commission for the Town of Leesburg.
James is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kristine B. Wynn; son James Franklin Wynn II; daughter-in-law Danielle Wynn; as well as three grandchildren: Gregory, Logan, and Taylor Wynn.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 101 Oakcrest Manor Drive NE, Leesburg, VA 20176, at 10am.
Interment will follow at St. John the Apostle Cemetery in Leesburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
