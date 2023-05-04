Ames Donald Aylor , 62 of Middleburg, Virginia died on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Born Wednesday, September 28, 1960, in Leesburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late James Aylor and the late Iva Deneal Aylor. James leaves many to cherish in his memory including his blended family, sisters, Carla Aylor (Purcellville, VA) and Virginia Scott (Aldie, VA), brothers, Steve Scott (Middleburg, VA) and Kenny Scott (Sterling, VA).
He was survived by several special friends, Joseph Lincoln, Tony Anderson, Mickey Grayson, Andre Fox, Joe Jones, and Donald Coates. He was predeceased by brothers, Wayne Scott, Timothy Scott, and John Scott.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia. A Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Friday at Loudoun Funeral Chapel located at 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, Virginia 20175 with the Rev. Roy Trammell and Rev. Lewis Christian officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
