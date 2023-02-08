Albert Edward (Ed) Steele Jr, 78, of Lake Frederick, Va. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on, February 3, 2023. Born in 1944 in Washington PA, the son of the late Albert E. Steele Sr and mother, Alice Pearl.
In 1965 he married his college sweetheart, the former Linda Nichols, whom he met while in 8th grade. Both are graduates of Trinity High School, class of ‘62 and California State College, class of ‘66.
Ed began his teaching career in Avella, PA. in the science and chemistry department. In 1970 he obtained his master’s degree from the University of Georgia in Athens. He and his wife then moved to Rockville, MD for Ed to join the faculty at Robert E. Perry H. S., before moving to Virginia in 1984 where he became a member of the faculty at Broad Run H.S. as a chemistry and AP Biology teacher and serving as science department chair. After a career spanning 44 years, he retired from teaching in 2014.
While at Broad Run his competitive spirit, love of sports, and desire to work with young people outside the classroom led him into coaching. (Ed had previously coached Little League baseball and football within the Annandale and Braddock Road sporting programs.).
Coach Steele was a vital part of the athletic program at Broad Run having been the foundation of both the wrestling (1984) and softball (1992) programs. He is one of the more accomplished and decorated coaches in the commonwealth. Steele was at the helm of the wrestling program for 20 years posting a 200-95-3 record, producing 4 state, 24 regional, and 45 district champions.
Over a 30-year span, Steele also guided the softball program to lofty heights culminating in 509 victories, ranking Coach Steele second in Virginia history for most wins. The Lady Spartans holds 4 state crowns, 3 consecutively, accumulating a winning record of 105-4 over a 4-year period, with 2 consecutive undefeated seasons, amassing a 61-game winning streak, and outscoring their opponents 742-23. The highlight of Ed’s coaching career was in 2008 when his team and coaching staff finished the season ranked #1 nationally by USA Today.
With Ed it was all about working hard and having fun. At the end he said, “Winning isn’t important, it’s fun. The kids are what’s important.”
Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda; son, Edward Michael and wife Janine of Haymarket, VA; daughter, Christine Michele McKinnon and husband Michael of Whispering Pines, NC; son, Scott Aaron of Front Royal, VA; two sisters, Donna Pyne (Jerry) of Malvern, PA; and Alice Marie George (Larry) of Washington, PA; one aunt, Norma Ruschell of Okeechobee, FL; six beloved grandchildren: Colby (Danielle), Mackenzi (Cleanthi/Greg), Sarah, Rebecca, Emerson, and Grayson; brother-in-laws, Bill (Linda) and David (Roseanne)Nichols, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed was an avid reader and enjoyed boating, gardening, flea marketing, sports of all kind and fishing with his grandkids and friends. He was known for his compassion, sense of humor, devotion to family and friends, and dedication to his life’s work in education.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Coach Steele’s honor to the Gardner-Webb University softball program (webbgive.gardner-webb.edu) where his granddaughter, Mackenzi, is carrying on his coaching legacy or to cancer research at Johns Hopkins at: giving.jhu.edu/hopkinsdoctorsday.
Additional services will be held in Washington, PA; the family will receive friends from 11-1 pm with the funeral service to follow at 1 pm, February 14, 2023, at Warco-Falvo Funeral Home 336 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA. Interment will follow at the West Alexander Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at, www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
