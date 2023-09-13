Fired Loudoun Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler is asking for all three charges against him to be dismissed, citing “extensive abuse of the special grand jury process by the prosecutors,” and accusing the Virginia Attorney General’s Office of “prosecutorial misconduct” and violating his constitutional right to due process.
The charges stem from a special grand jury impaneled to investigate the actions of school administrators in connection with the two sexual assaults committed in two schools by the same student suspect in 2021.
In the latest motion asking for the misdemeanor charges filed against him to be dismissed, Ziegler’s attorney Erin Harrigan stated prosecutors Theo Stamos and Carlton Davis continued to use the special grand jury subpoena power to get information directly from Ziegler, even threatening him with jail if he failed to comply for months after the special grand jury returned an indictment on him June 14, 2022. Harrigan claims they also continued to get testimony from witnesses about “information and evidence that had already been indicted.”
In the 18-page motion, Harrigan also stated the prosecution created false impressions by only showing a two-minute exchange between Ziegler and School Board member Beth Barts during the more than six-hour School Board meeting where Barts asked about rapes in school bathrooms. Harrigan claimed the prosecution “explicitly deleted” 48 minutes of discussion before and 48 minutes after that exchange, including portions when Ziegler clarified his response.
“Given that Dr. Ziegler is charged with intentionally making a false statement to a publisher with the intent to be published, and the comments at issue came only from his statements at this hours-long public meeting, it was grossly misleading for the prosecutors to show only two minutes of this exchange,” the motion stated.
Harrigan also states prosecutors on multiple occasions commented on the credibility of witnesses and their personal views of the evidence, offered “gratuitous opinions,” supplied answers to witnesses when they didn’t know the answer, directed witnesses not to answer certain questions and “intimating that lawyers had intimidated witnesses.” The motion cites multiple examples from special grand jury testimony in September and October 2022.
Some of that commentary, she claimed, left grand jurors with the “distinct impression” that some witnesses had something to hide if they relied on attorney-client privilege to not answer questions.
In her argument, Harrigan cited a state law that limits the contact of the prosecutor during special grand jury proceedings and that the prosecutor is not allowed to influence a grand jury in reaching its decision and stated the only remedy is to dismiss the indictments.
The motion is set for a Sept. 21 hearing.
Ziegler also is scheduled to be in court for a motions hearing Sept. 14
A judge is expected to rule on whether the independent report commissioned by the School Board will be released to the public. Stamos filed a motion Aug. 10 in Loudoun County Circuit Court to unseal the report.
Ziegler has publicly stated he “strongly believes” the report should be released.
His two-day trial for misdemeanor charges of prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee is scheduled for Sept. 25-26.
Ziegler’s trial on a charge of false publication is scheduled for Feb. 20-22, 2024.
Harrigan last filed a motion to dismiss the indictments, Jan 5, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.