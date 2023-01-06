Motions filed Thursday by attorneys for fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler seek to dismiss the indictments he faces and to disqualify the Attorney General’s Office from prosecuting the case.
Motions filed by Erin Harrigan, from the office of Gentry Locke Attorneys in Richmond continue to challenge the legitimacy of the charges and the investigation that was launched by the Youngkin administration into Loudoun County Public Schools’ handling of its sexual assault scandal.
Ziegler is charged with one count of false publication, one count of prohibited conduct, and one count of penalizing an employee for a court appearance. The latter two charges are related to the firing of a special education teacher who, after reporting she was repeatedly groped by one of her students, filed two Title IX complaints, testified to the special grand jury investigating the school district, and spoke out at a School Board meeting. All are misdemeanors.
The motion to dismiss the cases claims the Office of the Attorney General lacks authority to prosecute Ziegler and that its investigation was “without any lawful authority or jurisdiction,” and that the special grand jury impaneled in the case had no authority to issue the indictments.
The motion claims the governor had no authority to issue Executive Order 4, which launched the investigation, and states that no prior governor or attorney general has ever “asserted the authority now claimed in these cases.”
“The present indictments highlight the dangerous precedent set forth by [Executive Order 4] and the Attorney General’s investigation of LCPS, when the tools of criminal law enforcement are seized by statewide political officials to be used against disfavored persons,” the motion states.
It also states that the attorney general has no jurisdiction to charge Ziegler or any local official in Loudoun County because that power lies with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
The motion portrays the investigation of the school division as a political act that grew out of efforts by the Fight for Schools political action committee that stirred protests against the School Board and school division over policies concerning COVID mitigation, diversity, equity curriculum and transgendered students. The motion notes that criticism of Loudoun school leaders was a central campaign theme for both Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares.
It alleges that because Miyares used criticism of the Loudoun school division as a central element of his campaign that he is not acting “fair, impartial and free from any conflicts of interest that divide their ‘loyalty to the impartial administration of justice,’” as required of prosecutors by the Virginia Constitution.
The motion claims the findings of the special grand jury should have been referred to a regular grand jury for the consideration of indictments.
The second motion seeks access to evidence of Ziegler’s alleged wrongdoing as well as other evidence collected during the eight-month investigation. The motion claims thousands of records and documents were given to the Attorney General’s Office in response to subpoenas, but the special grand jury report said they only reviewed 100 pieces of evidence.
The final motion filed by Ziegler’s attorney asked for more specific information regarding the charges against him. According to the motion, the charges do not identify what he said that was false or untrue the way it was delivered or the identity of the publisher, all key information to Ziegler’s defense on the false publication charge, according to the motion.
It states the school board meeting on June 22, where the offense allegedly occurred, was over six hours long and “it is nearly impossible for him to determine what particular statement forms the basis of this charge,” or if it was even said at that meeting. The motion seeks specific information about which statement made by Ziegler is the one that caries the charge so the defense doesn’t waste its time trying to demonstrate which statements were true.
Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, a two-day jury trial was set the felony perjury charged filed against Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard as a result of the investigation. The trial is set to begin June 20.
Byard has been on leave without pay since charge was filed against him Dec. 12.
The perjury charge carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
