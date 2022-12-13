Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him.
“I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought my testimony—has made such false and irresponsible accusations," Ziegler wrote in a Dec. 13 statement, released through attorney Erin Harrigan. "It appears clear to me that this process was and is aimed at advancing a certain political agenda. For example, they tout some relationship between the school bathroom policy for transgender students and the May 28, 2021 sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School. However, the SGJ report itself acknowledged the truth that contradicts that finding: the assault occurred during an encounter in which two students—neither of whom identified as transgender—met in a school bathroom."
The connection between the assault at Stone Bridge High School and the school district's transgender policy was first made in an email the day of the incident from Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lewis, according to the special grand jury report, which includes a copy of that email. The grand jury reports six people joined a virtual meeting after Lewis's email, including Ziegler.
"We believe this Teams meeting was the beginning of the complete lack of transparency by LCPS surrounding this situation," the grand jury wrote.
"I was saddened to learn of the tragic events of May 28 and October 6; however, neither had anything to do with schools providing basic accommodations for transgender students,” Ziegler's statement continues. “I have many thoughts on the specific events surrounding this investigation, as well as the larger tumult in Loudoun County—driven by partisan forces—which have divided our community. But for now, I will not comment further, except to say that I will vigorously defend myself. I look forward to a time when the truth is reported to the public.”
The School Board voted to fire him without cause after a two-hour closed-door session last Tuesday. He was fired one day after the report from a special grand jury was unsealed by Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman on Dec. 5. The report detailed events surrounding two on-campus sexual assaults by a student months apart.
Yesterday, Plowman unsealed indictments issued by the special grand jury against Ziegler and Public Information Officer Wayde Byard. Ziegler is facing three misdemeanor counts and Byard is facing one count of felony perjury.
The scheduling hearing in those cases is set for today at 2 p.m.
This article was updated Dec. 13 at 1:01 p.m.
Ziegler ought to know that he has no inherent right to testify before a grand jury. In fact, there are many reasons not to testify before one. Grand juries are by nature secretive and many states don't permit lawyers to represent subjects in the grand jury.
There appears to be ample evidence in records presented to the jury that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a prosecution of two people at present. Hopefully, more actions will be taken against school employees who failed to perform their duties properly during and after the sexual assaults were committed.
Mr. Ziegler is getting much better than he deserves. It's a shame that some of the salary he will be paid for not working for Loudoun will go to fund his defense. Either way, we are paying for his defense and few get that privilege.
Ziegler is an expert on "secret, one sided process(es)." The good news for him is that he is entitled to due process and will get his day in court.
Not only is the guys judgement highly questionable, he's also intellectually challenged. A Grand Jury is secret. Always have been.
Everybody in this county saw you tell Beth Barts to her face nothing ever happened during a formal SB meeting. You're a liar and an enabler.
The 2 of them will have a chance to defend themselves at trial. If guilty how do tax payers get back the severance and retirement money? If not guilty he gets to keep it. I sense that either way it will be gone unless it’s placed in an escrow account subject to a verdict.
Good for Dr. Ziegler for speaking out. I've said all along that a Grand Jury Report isn't the Holy Grail. Dr. Ziegler wasn't afforded an opportunity to defend himself prior to the issuance of this one-sided Report. And Jason Miyares is a political animal, doing the bidding of Glenn Youngkin. As the saying goes, a prosecutor can get grand jurors to indict a ham sandwich. So I'm keeping an open mind & hope others will do the same. There shouldn't be a rush to judgment. Please remember: "Innocent Until Proven Guilty!"
Did you read the special GJ report yet?
You can't argue with his sense that this has been blown up for political purposes.
