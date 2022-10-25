Youngkin Stumps for Cao in Ashburn

Fifteen days before Election Day, Gov. Glen Youngkin made a stop in Ashburn to stump for 10thCongressional District candidate Hung Cao.
Speakers at the campaign gathering included Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman who said he talked with Cao almost daily about what is going on in the community and said both Youngkin and Cao support law enforcement and initiatives for them, referring to Youngkin’s Bold Blue Line Initiative that combats rising crime and supports law enforcement across the state with increased recruiting, training, retention, and prosecution.
Chapman decried the media saying it has exploited a few events to make law enforcement look bad and pointed out there are “hundreds of thousands of officers out there doing a good job and putting their life on the line.”
“We are tired of being demonized,” Chapman said.
“I’m happy to have the governor doing all that he’s doing and what we need now is to have someone in congress that is going to push the same type of initiatives along those lines that we are getting at the state and that person is Hung Cao,” Chapman said.
Cao spoke after being introduced by Chapman and pointed out the areas that need to be addressed including the national debt and inflation. “We can’t continue on like this and our children can’t and our grandchildren won’t be able to continue on like this,” he said.
Cao said there were 22 days left of diesel fuel capacity in the country. He pointed out that if that is gone trucks won’t be able to bring goods to grocery stores, farm equipment won’t be able to run, and first responders vehicles won’t be able to help those in need.
“Meanwhile, we have a president of the United States that is going out there and spending all of our strategic petroleum reserves as if it’s his bank account,” Cao said.
Cao said if elected he would support legislation that would prevent that in the future.
He also addressed inflation and said it was the great equalizer, affecting everyone. One of the ways to address it was in Congress, he said, was removing the executive orders that have limited domestic oil production.
“We need to let our country do what it does best, which is we dust off our wounds and we stand up and we continue on in the path forward to greatness,” Cao said.
He pointed out that not until the pandemic has the government told business owners when they could open and what they could put on their face or in their bodies and said government needs to get out of the way and allow Americans to be Americans.
“We need a representative in government that woks for us. We serve the people. That is what Americans deserve. They need someone that serves them, not the other way around,” Cao said.
Youngkin spoke last and referenced several campaign stops he had made throughout the day urging people to get out to vote. He referenced last year’s elections saying, “Virginians stood up and said we’ve had enough, and we are going in a different direction.”
“We breathed life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness into this great nation, and we are about to stand up in this wave that started last year and is going to seep across the nation and Hung Cao is going to grab a surfboard and surf into Washington,” Youngkin said.
Youngkin addressed inflation and rising crime putting the blame on Democrats like President Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Hung Cao’s opponent Incumbent Jennifer Wexton, calling them “agents of chaos.”
“There is a wave that is fueled by the spirt of Virginia. That spirit that came alive last year and said no we aren’t going to allow you to push parents out of our children’s lives. We are going to stand strong. No, we aren’t going to allow you to tell us law enforcement is anything but heroes and we will fund them. No, we aren’t going to allow you to run us out of our neighborhoods and tell us that you know better. No, we aren’t going to allow you to tell us everything the government wants us to do we have to do because government is supposed to serve you, not tell you what to do all the time,” Youngkin said.
Youngkin also addressed education, particularly the National Assessment of Educational Progress or NAEP reading and math assessments, a national scorecard for the nation’s schools released on Monday.
In an Oct. 24 press release, Youngkin called the learning loss “catastrophic” and pointed out that since 2017 fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 NAEP.
“For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s fourth grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math,” according to the release.
Youngkin said on Tuesday afternoon that the results showed Virginia’s fourth graders’ scores fell three times faster than the national average and faster than any state in America. He said that was a direct result of bureaucrats and politicians. He said he would push for higher state standards and go from having the lowest standards in America to the highest standards.
“Every parent in Virginia is now acutely aware that when my predecessors lowered educational standards those lowered expectations were met. Virginia’s children bear the brunt of these misguided decisions. These actions were compounded by keeping children out of school for extended and unnecessary periods,” Youngkin said in the release.
He said to begin to address the learning gap in Virginia, $30 million has been set aside to pay for emergency tutoring for children and starting Oct. 24 parents and students may create a prolife through the schoolhouse.world website and the Khan Academy and begin accessing help.
He also said he has challenged every school district in Virginia to spend the money they were given by the federal government—approximately $2 billion to help close the learning gap.
“We in Virginia believe in one thig, that our kids are the future, and we are going to work every day to make sure our school systems deliver everything they need to go see that future,” Youngkin said.
